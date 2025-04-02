South Africa: Deputy President Appoints Gadija Brown As Special Economic Advisor

2 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Office of the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, has announced the appointment of Gadija Brown, the former MEC for Finance in the Free State, as his Special Economic Advisor.

A seasoned professional with rich experience in the commercial banking sector, the Office of the Deputy President believes Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role as an advisor in the Presidency.

Brown served the Free Sate Provincial Government in various capacities as a Member of the Provincial Executive Council for Finance, Head of the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, Public Works and Infrastructure as well as the Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department.

"The appointment of Ms Brown will surely enhance the work of the advisory team in the Office of the Deputy President, and her great deal of expertise in various fields, will significantly strengthen the delivery of tasks delegated to us, by President Ramaphosa," the Deputy President said on Wednesday.

Brown holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management and Leadership, majoring in Finance and Economics, from the University of Free State.

She also holds various certificates in banking, project and risk management, and ethics, contributing to her academic aptitude.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.