South Africa: Deputy President Appoints Gadija Brown As Special Economic Advisor

The Office of the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, has announced the appointment of Gadija Brown, the former MEC for Finance in the Free State, as his Special Economic Advisor.

A seasoned professional with rich experience in the commercial banking sector, the Office of the Deputy President believes Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role as an advisor in the Presidency.

Brown served the Free Sate Provincial Government in various capacities as a Member of the Provincial Executive Council for Finance, Head of the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, Public Works and Infrastructure as well as the Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department.

"The appointment of Ms Brown will surely enhance the work of the advisory team in the Office of the Deputy President, and her great deal of expertise in various fields, will significantly strengthen the delivery of tasks delegated to us, by President Ramaphosa," the Deputy President said on Wednesday.

Brown holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management and Leadership, majoring in Finance and Economics, from the University of Free State.

She also holds various certificates in banking, project and risk management, and ethics, contributing to her academic aptitude.