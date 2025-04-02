Congo-Kinshasa: Civilians and MSF Teams Trapped By Violence in Walikale, DRC

press release

Escalating violence between armed groups the FARDC and the M23/AFC, and their respective allies, in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, reached the city of Walikale on 19 March, trapping Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff at our base and at the local hospital.

In recent days, the situation has continued to deteriorate. The violence has severely impacted people's access to healthcare, as 80 per cent of the community has fled the city, after hearing artillery fire and fearing hostilities. Over 700 displaced people are sheltering at the Walikale general hospital, putting additional pressure on already-limited medical resources.

"Our teams on the ground have to put their medical activities on hold when fighting erupts and are unable to move safely," says Natalia Torrent, head of programmes for MSF in North Kivu. "The safety of our staff and patients is our top priority."

Our teams on the ground have to put their medical activities on hold when fighting erupts and are unable to move safely. Natalia Torrent, head of programmes for MSF in North Kivu

Share this

Heavy gunfire has been heard in the vicinity of our base, highlighting the extreme risks faced by both healthcare workers and the communities they serve. Two weeks ago, a crossfire hit our logistics base, impacting our structures and some of our vehicles. Massive explosions took place near the town's general hospital, where MSF supports the Ministry of Health in providing medical care.

Critical supply shortages of essential medicines

Today, logistical challenges remain critical, with no viable road or air routes to facilitate the transport of supplies and personnel. Our last supplies by air arrived on 17 January. With the airport remaining inoperative, the delivery of humanitarian supplies is a challenge.

"Within two weeks, our teams on the ground will start facing shortages of essential medicines, further complicating the ability of our teams to provide urgent medical assistance," says Torrent.

MSF once again calls on all warring parties to respect and protect civilians, medical facilities, and health workers, as well as to facilitate the delivery of medical supplies to the area. We urgently demand safe and guaranteed access to healthcare for all those affected by the conflict.