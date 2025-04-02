Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Against Isis-Somalia

Stuttgart — At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted a collective self-defense airstrike against ISIS-Somalia on April 1, 2025.

The airstrike occurred southeast of Bosaso, Puntland, in Northeastern Somalia.

AFRICOM's initial assessment is that multiple enemy combatants were killed and that no civilians were injured or killed.

ISIS-Somalia has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. and partner forces. This group's malicious efforts threaten U.S. national security interests.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our civilians abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.