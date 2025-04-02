Rwanda: Volleyball - APR, Police Optimistic Ahead of African Club Championship

PR VC and Police VC departed for Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday morning where they will represent Rwanda at the 2025 Women's African Volleyball Club Tournament scheduled for April 3-15.

Three Rwandan team had initially pre-registered for the continental tournament only for Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) to pull out at the last minute, citing injuries as the root cause of the decision.

Players from the two teams which traveled to Abuja, expressed confidence that they are in the Nigerian city not just to participate as they vowed to return to Kigali with a silverware.

APR women captain Valentine Munezero said that they are eager to challenge other top clubs in Africa to the trophy no matter how tough the competition may be.

"Previously, in the same tournament, we had finished in sixth place. Now, our squad has been improved tactically. We hope to do better than we did last time," Munezero said.

APR will be looking to replicate the performance they showed during the 2025 CAVB Zone V Club Championship where they lifted the trophy after stunning five-time zone 5 winners Kenya Pipeline Company, in the final.

It took Peter Kamasa's women four sets to overcome the Kenyan champions, as they won the championship match on 3-1 sets (20-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23).

"It's not something that we take for granted to win against a strong club, which is among the favored clubs of the African Club Tournament. It gives us hope that anything is possible in Abuja," Munezero said.

on the other side, Police Women's Volleyball Club will be attending the African Club Championship for the first time. Despite being newcomers, Police are among the top teams in Rwanda.

Club coach Christian Hatumimana reflected on their ongoing preparation before departing for the tournament.

"It's our first appearance in the tournament, but we always embrace new experiences. So far, the girls are ready to compete out there, and we believe we will have a successful run," Hatumimana said.