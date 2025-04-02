Rwanda: Celebrity Weddings That Could Happen in 2025

As the wedding season nearly heats up, the entertainment world is buzzing with excitement over several high-profile couples ready to tie the knot this year. From music sensations to beloved personalities, 2025 will be a year filled with glamorous ceremonies and star-studded guest lists.

As these beloved stars prepare to say "I do," let's take a closer look at the top celebrity weddings this year.

DJ Rusam and Alex T Lex

Nadege Rusamaza, commonly known as DJ Rusam, is finalizing preparations for her summer wedding to fiancé Alex T Lex. The couple got engaged in August 2024 have been sharing their love story with fans on their socials since making their relationship public.

They are among a few celebrities who didn't make their relationship private.

Their social media chronicles have offered intimate glimpses into their relationship and wedding planning process from house hunting adventures to décor selections and bridal boutique visits. While they haven't yet revealed their official date with a formal Save the Date announcement, the couple has teased that their nuptials are soon.

Kathia Kamali and Adonis Filer

Basketball star Adonis Filler and socialite Kathia Kamali have set the date for their wedding on September 5. The date was revealed through a stunning photo and video shoot captured in Dubai.

The couple's romance blossomed in 2024 when Filer joined local basketball powerhouse APR, with Kamali becoming a courtside fixture at his games.

Their relationship reached its crescendo when Adonis orchestrated a memorable New Year's Eve proposal. As a top point guard for both APR and the national team, Filer's union with the socialite, who rose to fame in the renowned Mackenzies, has become one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year.

Miss Yasipi Casmir

Yasipi Casmir Uhiriwe, Miss Rwanda 2019, first runner up will wed her fiancée this year right after their traditional wedding ceremony held on March 31, at Marriott hotel. Meanwhile, nothing much is known about the Canada-based man she is to wed, but the couple is said to have dated for more than two years.

The date for their official wedding is yet to be made official but close sources to the couple have revealed that they will tie the knot before the end of 2025.

Vestine and Idrissa Ouedraoso

Songstress Vestine Ishimwe, a member of Rwanda's famous gospel music group 'Vestine and Dorcas', legally married her Burkinabe partner Ouedraoso Idrissa, January 15.

It's a ceremony that the couple tried to keep private until videos of them exchanging vows were leaked, before Kinyinya Sector administration confirmed that their legal marriage took place at the sector's headquarters.

The 22-year-old has not yet announced the dates of her religious wedding but The New Times understands that she and her husband are soon revealing them.

Josh Ishimwe and Gloria Mutoni

Gospel singer Josh Ishimwe and his Canada-based fiancée Gloria Mutoni, are among the new fiancés that no one saw coming.

While Josh was in France gearing up for a tour in Europe and he took the occasion to propose to Gloria in Paris where the two met and popped the question right in front of the Effie Tower.

Their love story dates back to high school days as they went to the same school in Ordinary Level and have been dating for more than three years. Even though their wedding dates have not been revealed yet, it is reported that they will get married this year.