Rwanda: I&m Bank Strengthens Regional Partnerships Through Nationwide Stakeholder Engagement Tour

I&M Bank Rwanda has embarked on a nationwide stakeholder engagement tour aimed at reinforcing its commitment to supporting local businesses and communities.

The strategic initiative led by CEO Benjamin Mutimura, is "designed to strengthen partnerships with local leaders, gain a deeper understanding of regional business needs, and gather direct feedback from customers" across the country.

Mutimura recently concluded the first phase of the tour, covering six key districts: Rwamagana, Muhanga, Huye, Gicumbi, Musanze, and Rubavu.

By engaging directly with customers at their workplaces, the Bank has gained firsthand insight into the challenges and opportunities unique to each region. This hands-on approach underscores I&M Bank's commitment to offering tailored financial solutions that foster inclusive economic growth.

"The core purpose of these visits is to deepen our understanding of regional needs and ensure our services are aligned with local dynamics. By engaging with customers directly, we gain invaluable insights into their businesses and challenges," he noted.

"This approach supports our strategy of delivering customer delight, ensuring that we are not only meeting but exceeding expectations," he added.

Expansion to meet business need

A major highlight of the tour was the unveiling of an expanded I&M Bank branch in Huye, which now operates as a fully-fledged business center.

This transformation reflects the Bank's continued investment in enhancing service delivery and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

"The development of the Huye branch is a clear demonstration of how we are responding to the evolving needs of local businesses. It's not just about expanding our footprint; it's about creating spaces where entrepreneurs and enterprises can grow with our support," the CEO added.

Beyond individuals businesses, the stakeholder engagement tour also aligns the Bank's operations with Rwanda's broader economic agenda. By adopting a customer-centric strategy, I&M Bank continues to play a key role in promoting regional development and supporting the country's long-term goals.

As the tour progresses, additional district visits are planned in the coming weeks. Mutimura emphasized the importance of maintaining strong connections with communities to ensure the Bank's products and services continue to evolve in line with customer expectations.