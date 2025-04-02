Kenya: Ruto Unveils Sh1.12bn Power Project, Inspects Key Laikipia Projects

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced a Sh1.12 billion investment to connect over 9,000 households to electricity in Laikipia County as part of the government's infrastructure expansion efforts.

During his visit, the President also inspected the Sh350 million Nanyuki Modern Market and addressed residents on ongoing national development programs.

He toured the 200-unit Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project, now 97 percent complete, which has created over 1,000 jobs since its launch in January 2024.

Ruto directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing to prioritize small-scale traders and boda boda riders in the allocation of the units.

Additionally, he announced that tendering for 1,000 more housing units in Nanyuki is nearing completion, promising more employment opportunities for the youth.

Ruto also directed the Ministry of Roads to expedite the tarmacking of the Liki-Ndukuma and Trojan-Ruai roads, long-standing concerns for local residents.

In Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, the President launched the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project, commissioned 16 classroom blocks at Narumoru Primary School, and inspected developments at Narumoru Market.

His visit marked the second day of his tour to inspect key development projects in the Mt Kenya region.