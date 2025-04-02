Somalia: US Airstrike Targets Isis Fighters in Somalia's Puntland

A US airstrike in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia has targeted ISIS militants in the Puntland region, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The operation, carried out by US Africa Command (AFRICOM), struck ISIS members and leaders gathered in southeastern Bosasso.

The strike is part of an ongoing effort to weaken terrorist networks operating in the region.

"Preliminary evaluations indicate multiple ISIS fighters were neutralized with no civilian casualties," the Somali government stated.

The Puntland Darwish forces have been leading ground operations to root out extremist elements, and this latest airstrike is seen as a critical boost to their mission.

Somalia, with international support, continues its fight against ISIS and al-Shabaab, groups that pose significant threats to national and global security.

U.S. forces remain engaged in counterterrorism efforts in Somalia, backing local security forces in their battle against insurgent groups.

More updates are expected as intelligence assessments on the strike's impact continue.