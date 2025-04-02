Uganda: Kigumba Young Triumphs in Inaugural TTK Kiryandongo Cup

The tournament, which attracted teams from 13 sub-counties, concluded with a thrilling final at Elshadai Playground in Kigumba Town Council, where the home side edged Nyakatugo in a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Kigumba Young have been crowned champions of the TTK Kiryandongo Cup 2024/25, marking a moment of joy for players, coaches, and supporters in Kiryandongo District.

The tournament, which attracted teams from 13 sub-counties, concluded with a thrilling final at Elshadai Playground in Kigumba Town Council, where the home side edged Nyakatugo FC in a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Simon Achidi's 10th-minute strike proved decisive as Kigumba Young defended their lead resolutely against an attacking Nyakatugo side.

Despite the backing of a passionate crowd, Nyakatugo could not break through, leaving their fans in despair while Kigumba Young celebrated on home turf.

The champions walked away with a cash prize of Shs 1 million, a trophy, medals, and a set of branded jerseys. Nyakatugo FC, as runners-up, received Shs400,000, medals, and jerseys, while third-placed Jeefa FC took home Shs200,000.

The tournament's top scorer and best goalkeeper each received Shs50,000.

Juma Kisembo, the chief executive officer of TTK Investments, which organised the tournament, underscored the importance of sports in uniting communities and providing employment opportunities for skilled youth.

"Football encourages healthy competition, promotes teamwork, and provides a platform for talent development. We hope to build on this to raise the profile of football in the district," he said.

Livingstone Wandera, chairman of the tournament's organising committee, expressed gratitude to TTK Investments for making the event possible.

"Your contribution and generosity have enabled us to provide a platform for our young footballers to shine," he said.

Patrick Kilima, the games and sports teacher at Kigumba Intensive Secondary School, who presided as chief guest, urged the community to use sports as a unifying factor.

"Kiryandongo is home to diverse tribes, but through sport, we can foster unity and develop talent regardless of race or background," he noted.

Kigumba Young captain Abdul Aziz Malik was ecstatic after the victory. "Did we see this coming? No. But we had high hopes, especially with the home-ground advantage. This is the true meaning of 'hard work pays'. We are grateful to the organisers of the TTK Kiryandongo Cup," he said.

The TTK Kiryandongo Cup is an annual competition open to non-league clubs within Kiryandongo District.

Organisers aim to develop football at the grassroots level, nurture talent, and provide a platform for young players to showcase their skills.