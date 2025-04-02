Liberia: Health Minister Chairs High-Level Who Regional Committee

The Minister of Health of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, will on today, April 2, 2025, lead a distinguished panel tasked with screening candidates for the prestigious role of Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region.

As an esteemed public health leader and First Vice President of the 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, Dr. Kpoto brings unparalleled expertise, integrity, and strategic vision to this critical selection process.

This high-stakes appointment comes at a time of mounting global health challenges, including declining donor funding and the urgent need for sustainable health investments across the continent.

The newly appointed Regional Director will be pivotal in shaping Africa's public health strategies, driving universal health coverage, and strengthening resilience against emerging health threats.

Four distinguished nominees, each endorsed by their respective Member States, are vying for the role.

They include Dr. N'da Konan Michel Yao from Côte d'Ivoire, Dr. Dramé Mohammed Lamine from Guinea, Prof. Mijiyawa Moustafa from Togo, and Prof. Janabi Mohamed Yakub from Tanzania.

With extensive backgrounds in public health leadership, policy development, and healthcare system strengthening, these candidates present a highly competitive field.

Dr. Kpoto's leadership in overseeing this rigorous screening process reflects not only her vast experience in healthcare governance but also Liberia's deep commitment to global health diplomacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under her guidance, the selection process will adhere to the WHO's transparent framework, allowing candidates to present their strategic health agendas to Member States.

This ensures a thorough evaluation of each candidate's vision, leadership capabilities, and ability to drive transformative policies for Africa's health sector.

As Africa grapples with persistent health challenges such as disease outbreaks, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and disparities in medical resource distribution, the role of the Regional Director becomes even more consequential.

The selected leader will be expected to foster regional collaboration, mobilize funding for crucial health initiatives, and spearhead efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in healthcare.

Minister Kpoto's position as chair of this influential committee further solidifies her reputation as a formidable advocate for public health.

Her tenure as First Vice President of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa since August 26, 2024, has already demonstrated her ability to navigate complex health issues and drive impactful policy discussions.

With her at the helm of this selection process, there is a firm assurance that the best candidate will emerge to lead Africa's health agenda with competence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes across the continent.