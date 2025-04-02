Liberia: Oscar Dorley Is Lone Star's Most Expensive Player

2 April 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Peter Bayor Bishop

Oscar Dorley has made a name for himself as a standout player on the Liberia National Team, a fact that is validated by the most recent update on market value from the specialized website Transfer market.

This talented player is now recognized as the highest-valued athlete on the Liberia Lonestar roster, boasting a valuation of €9.5 million euro equivalent to US$10 million, eclipsing € 6 million equivalent (US$6.5 million) assessment of Viktoria Plzen's player Sampson Dweh.

Dorley began his career with Monrovia Club Breweries, now known as Global Pharma, before moving to Europe to join FK Trakai, which has been rebranded as FK Riteriai.

The midfielder was acquired from Slovan Liberec in 2019 for €1 million and has since celebrated victories in two Czech League cups and two Czech Cups.

The versatile Oscar Dorley has made four appearances and scored one goal in the UEFA Champions League, as well as featured in eight matches in the UEFA Europa League.

He earned his first international cap for Liberia on July 5, 2015, during a 1-1 draw against Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match. Currently, Liberia is positioned 145th in the FIFA world rankings.

Top 5 Most Valuable Players in the Lonestar Squad

Here are the most valuable players in the current market according to Transfer market, with figures converted to USD:

  1. Divine Teah (Slavia Praha) - $3.5M
  2. Nohan Kenneh (Ross County) - $539K
  3. Mark Pabai (FC Koper) - $439K
  4. Ayouba Kosiah (Beerschot VA) $439K
  5. Justin Salmon (Egersunds IK) $239K

