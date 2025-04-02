Namibia: ECN Starts Preparing for Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein By-Elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has outlined its preparations for upcoming by-elections at Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa region.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place before July.

ECN Otjozondjupa region electoral officer Victoria Amutenya says vacancies arose after the resignation of Elder Filipe of Grootfontein and Marlayn Mbakera of Otjiwarongo from the Otjozondjupa Regional Council on 20 March.

Both are now members of parliament.

"The two former constituency councillors resigned from their positions at the Otjozondjupa Regional Council on 20 March 2025, and our offices were notified on the same day," Amutenya says.

The ECN has started voter education campaigns for supplementary voter registration on 24 March, and will continue until 12 April at both Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo.

Amutenya says training for ECN officials conducting supplementary voter registration, targeting newly eligible 18-year-olds and people who have relocated to Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein is scheduled for 5 to 8 April.

Actual voter registration will take place from 10 to 12 April in both constituencies.

The voting date is anticipated to be in June, as the by-elections must be held within 90 days of 20 March.

"The exact date will be announced by the president as per the ECN laws," Amutenya says.

According to 2024 ECN statistics, the Otjiw

arongo constituency has 27 566 registered voters, while Grootfontein has 17 898 registered voters.