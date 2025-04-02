Namibia: Henties Bay Municipality Opens Satellite Office At Omdel

Residents of Henties Bay's Omdel informal settlement and surrounding communities will no longer need to travel long distances to access municipal services.

This follows the inauguration of a satellite office at Omdel as part of the town's efforts to improve service delivery and accessibility for residents.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, the town's mayor, Lewis Vermaak, said the opening of the satellite office is a reflection of the town's commitment to proactive governance and inclusive service provision.

"This very building, which once served as a family care centre, has been an integral part of our community, offering much-needed support to families, support groups, and youth.

"However, as our town has expanded and the needs of our people evolved, the council deemed it necessary to repurpose this facility into a satellite office to better serve our growing population," Vermaak said.

He said Henties Bay is experiencing remarkable growth, with industries preparing to establish themselves in the area. This, he said, will lead to increased economic activity and employment opportunities, making efficient municipal service delivery more critical than ever.

The chairperson of the Henties Bay municipality management committee, Michael Skini, emphasised that accessibility was at the heart of this initiative.

"By establishing a satellite office here at Henties Bay, we are ensuring that vital municipal services are within reach for all our residents. Whether it is obtaining permits, accessing information about local programmes, or voicing concerns, this office will serve as a welcoming hub for everyone in our community," he said.

Community members welcomed the development and expressed relief at the improved access to services.

"I no longer have to travel to the head office in town to access municipal services. This makes life much easier for us," Omdel resident Moses Seibeb said.

The front desk officer at the new office, Alicia Shanyengana, also underscored the benefits of the satellite office, particularly in streamlining bill payments.

"Residents will now be able to collect their water bills in advance, unlike before when bills would pile up because travelling to the main office to access them there was an inconvenience to many," she explained.

The satellite office is also expected to support local businesses, provide emergency coordination, and serve as a centre for community engagement and education.