Namibia: Ueitele, Prinsloo Sworn in As Deputy Judge President

2 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Judges Shafimana Ueitele and Hannelie Prinsloo were sworn in as deputy judge presidents of the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday.

Officiating the swearing-in ceremony, deputy chief justice and judge president Petrus Damaseb said the escalating workload has made it difficult for one person to run the affairs of the High Court, hence the Judicial Service Commission's recommendation that two deputies be appointed.

"They will assist the judge president in running the affairs of the judiciary," Damaseb said.

Ueitele has acknowledged the significant workload.

"It is a challenge which, with the help and guidance of God, we hope we will execute to the best of our abilities. I thus urge Namibians to be law abiding citizens in order to reduce the workload of the judiciary," he said.

Prinsloo expressed gratitude over her appointment, saying the appointment of two deputy judge presidents will help with the proper management of courts.

