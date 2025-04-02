Ethiopia: Reform Represents Great Leap Forward in Agriculture - MOA

- The progress in Ethiopia's agricultural sector demonstrates that the country is implementing effective reforms, transforming the industry and ushering in a new era, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).

During a briefing on achievements in the agricultural sector, Minister Girma Amente (PhD) stated that ongoing reform measures have enabled the sector to flourish, paving the way for structural transformation.

Highlighting the government's commitment, the minister emphasized efforts in cluster farming, mechanization, and transitioning from rain-fed agriculture to a more sustainable and productive system through irrigation.

These initiatives have significantly boosted production and productivity. Additionally, the implementation of climate change resilience measures, particularly through the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), ensures the sustainability of these achievements.

Ethiopia's repeated success in wheat production has led to surplus yields, allowing the country to export wheat abroad. The shift from reliance on rain-fed farming to a system that enables year-round production has significantly strengthened the sector, he added.

MoA State Minister Melese Mekonen (PhD) also highlighted the success of the wheat productivity initiative, which has played a key role in achieving food self-sufficiency. Wheat production increased from 48.5 million quintals to 152 million quintals during the autumn season.

Initially, irrigation-based wheat development was launched on 3,500 hectares of land. The initiative has since expanded, with plans to cultivate 3.5 million hectares, targeting a total wheat production of 172 million quintals.

Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission Commissioner, Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam, noted that the success in the agricultural sector has strengthened the country's ability to independently respond to emergencies.

The commission is implementing policies that empower regional states to manage crises and provide humanitarian assistance effectively.

These agricultural reforms are positioning Ethiopia as a self-sufficient and resilient nation, capable of sustaining its progress in food security and economic development.