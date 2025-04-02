Ethiopia: Nation Enhancing Business Climate, Horticulture Exports

-Earns 366 mln USD from horticulture

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia is endeavoring to improve its business climate and increase export products, with the horticulture sub-sector being among the top three foreign exchange earners, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

The 9th edition of the International Horticulture and Floriculture Trade Expo, taking place from April 1-3, 2025, opened yesterday under the theme "Horticulture for a Sustainable Ethiopia" at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa.

Opening the fair, Agriculture Minister Girma Amente (PhD) stated that the government is taking measures to improve the business climate and boost export products.

Ethiopia has already launched an organized effort to modernize its horticulture sub-sector, which is currently among the country's top three foreign exchange earners, he noted.

According to the Minister, there is a growing expectation that horticulture development will play a significant role in supporting Ethiopia's rapidly growing population and the broader African continent.

Horticulture in Ethiopia is a labor-intensive sector that creates jobs, provides quality food, and generates foreign currency earnings. Smallholder farmers contribute to agro-industrial parks and agro-processing industries, Girma said.

In the past eight months, Ethiopia has earned 366 million USD from the horticulture sub-sector, creating jobs for youth, 80% of whom are women, he mentioned.

Ethiopia's horticulture industry is undergoing reforms to enhance private sector engagement, prioritize social and environmental sustainability, and collaborate with stakeholders to create a better business climate, according to the Minister.

Ethiopian Horticultural Producers and Exporters Association (EHPEA) Executive Committee Chairperson Nega Mequanint said that the expo is crucial for showcasing the country's horticulture sector growth and fostering investment.

Ethiopia has become a leading global producer in floriculture, demonstrating impressive job creation and advancements in modern agricultural technology.

The EHPEA advocates for policies and regulations, while the expo serves as a platform that brings together all stakeholders in the horticulture value chain. The industry has shown resilience despite challenges such as COVID-19 and logistics disruptions, the Chairperson noted.

EHPEA's Executive Director Tewodros Zewdie, explained that the 9th trade fair is a strategic platform designed to showcase Ethiopia's booming horticulture sector, attract investment, and foster business development while emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

The Horticulture Expo features panel discussions on local good agricultural practices, smart agro-logistics, EU regulations, global market trends, plant protection product dynamics, and skill gaps in the horticulture industry.