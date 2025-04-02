Ethiopia: Flagship Dam Entering Into New Era

After 14 years of financial and diplomatic struggles, Ethiopia is celebrating the anniversary of the construction of the Abbay Dam. This year marks a new phase for the project, as construction is nearly complete--only five months remain until the official inauguration.

The dam has been a cornerstone of Ethiopia's development ambitions, symbolizing the nation's commitment to energy security, regional integration, and the safeguarding of its sovereignty. Its completion is expected to mark a historic milestone, positioning Ethiopia as a key facilitator of energy integration and equitable transboundary resource utilization in the region and across Africa.

Speaking to MPs recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) emphasized Ethiopia's immense sacrifices in realizing the flagship project through its own capacity, while withstanding international pressures.

The dam has been financed solely by Ethiopians, making it a symbol of national unity and resilience, proving the country's ability to stand strong without foreign donations. Citizens from all walks of life have contributed, ranging from small personal donations to substantial investments.

The Benishangul-Gumuz state, where the dam is located, has contributed approximately 121 million Birr in cash and an additional 800 million Birr through environmental conservation efforts, according to the State's Office for the Coordination of the Dam's Construction.

The office also announced that an additional 10 million Birr is expected to be mobilized this year to support the final stages of construction. The local community has played a vital role in ensuring environmental sustainability around the dam site, participating in tree-planting initiatives and soil conservation activities.

Similarly, public contributions from the Amhara state have reached a historic milestone, amounting to 34.2 billion Birr in cash, as reported by the Amhara Media Corporation.

The anniversary celebration has also drawn participation from Ethiopians abroad, who have been supporting the dam with much-needed foreign currency. In Qatar, Ethiopians marked the occasion by purchasing bonds for the project, according to a report from the Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar. Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Feisel Ali Ibrahim, reportedly stated that the dam not only benefits the current generation but also serves as an inspiration for future grand projects.

The Ethiopian Diaspora, particularly in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, has played a crucial role in mobilizing financial resources and advocating for the dam's completion on international platforms.

On the diplomatic front, Ethiopia has faced persistent foreign opposition to the dam's construction, with some external actors attempting to internationalize the issue. However, the resilience of Ethiopians over the years has helped counter such propaganda and hostilities. The ambassador also urged the Ethiopian Diaspora to continue supporting the project until its completion.

Despite ongoing diplomatic pressures, the country has been expediting the construction of the dam, considering its national and continental impact. Currently, the dam holds 74 billion cubic meters of water, building significant potential for regional energy integration. Once fully operational, the project is expected to significantly boost Ethiopia's power generation capacity and enable the expansion of energy exports to neighboring countries, including Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti, Tanzania, and the rest of Africa.

The dam has also played a crucial role in fostering cooperation among Nile Basin countries. It has contributed to discussions that ultimately led to the signing of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) by a majority of riparian nations.

Rather than defining specific water allocation rights, the CFA establishes a framework for promoting integrated management, sustainable development, and equitable use of Nile Basin resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Additionally, Ethiopia has continuously called for constructive dialogue with neighboring countries to ensure that the Nile remains a source of shared prosperity rather than conflict. As Ethiopia prepares to celebrate the dam's inauguration, national sentiment remains strong, with continued public support and government commitment.