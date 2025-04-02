East Africa: Ethiopia's Diplomacy in Past Seven-Year

ADDIS ABABA - Over the past seven years, Ethiopia has achieved significant diplomatic milestones, strengthening its global influence and regional stability.

One of the most notable achievements was Ethiopia's accession to the BRICS+ group, joining Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This move has enhanced the country's political and economic capabilities while amplifying its diplomatic presence on the global stage.

Ethiopia also made significant diplomatic strides with Somalia through the Ankara Declaration, which facilitated dialogue on access to the sea. With Turkey's mediation, both countries demonstrated diplomatic maturity in resolving misunderstandings through peaceful negotiations.

Another landmark achievement was the peace treaty with Eritrea, signed soon after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) took office. This historic agreement ended two decades of hostilities and led to the United Nations lifting sanctions on Eritrea, fostering stability in the region.

The incumbent also secured Ethiopia's membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)--a market worth 3 trillion USD, with over 84 billion USD in untapped intra-African exports. This move strengthens Ethiopia's position in continental trade and economic integration.

Furthermore, Ethiopia played a key role in mediating peace talks in South Sudan, reinforcing its commitment to regional stability through constructive dialogue and diplomatic engagement. The country has also remained an active participant in global forums, including the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), expanding its international influence.

The current leadership has focused on enhancing regional cooperation, connectivity, and stability across the Horn of Africa, prioritizing shared prosperity and development. Ethiopia has also placed a strong emphasis on climate change action, advocating for a unified approach to environmental challenges.

In line with the philosophy of "African Solutions to African Problems," Ethiopia has championed homegrown conflict resolution mechanisms, advocating for Africa's ability to address disputes without external interference.

Ethiopia's progress in agricultural development, including increased wheat production and the Green Legacy initiative, has gained international recognition, particularly from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). These initiatives align with Ethiopia's vision for food sovereignty in Ethiopia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa External Relations Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A major diplomatic triumph was Premier Abiy being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in transforming Ethiopia and ensuring long-term peace in the region.

Additionally, political and economic reforms have been a hallmark of his leadership, focusing on expanding political inclusivity and fostering economic growth. Ethiopia's commitment to a "give-and-take" approach in diplomacy has also been evident in its handling of Abbay dam, navigating complex negotiations while advocating for equitable and reasonable use of the Nile River's resources. Ethiopia has renewed its push for equitable representation for Africa at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), advocating for a permanent seat to better reflect the continent's global significance.

As Ethiopia continues to navigate regional and international diplomacy, the country's strategic initiatives under the current government underscore its rising influence on the global stage.