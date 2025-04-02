Nigeria: Benue Residents Protest New Cases of Killings, Kidnapping

Angry residents of Otukpo in Benue State on Tuesday took to the streets to protest the increasing cases of killings and kidnappings in the area.

Residents said the latest was the killing of one Akatu Onche, a title holder in Asa II of Otukpo town and the alleged kidnap of his wife on Tuesday.

An eye witness also said a female petty trader was shot dead at her home in Asa on Monday while her son was abducted.

One of the residents said the fresh development prompted the protesters to block the major roads in the town on Tuesday morning with placards urging the state government and security agents to live up to expectations.

One of the protesters, Daniel Oche, lamented the frequent attacks, describing them as a "constant recurrence" even as he alleged that electricity supply was usually cut off in the community just before all the attacks takes place.

"This has been happening. We are not safe in our own homes. And have you noticed? NEPA (JEDC) always takes light before every operation. It's like they don't want us to see what's coming," Oche lamented.

Another resident identified as Amanyi, said the protesters are also demanding the removal of the Police Area Commander due to his alleged inability to address the security challenges in the area.

"Otukpo LGA is the oldest and most developed in Idoma land and has been experiencing security concerns. The youth are holding the area commander responsible for not doing enough to prevent these incidents.

"To address the situation, the Benue State government, needs to intervene and take decisive action. The government could consider deploying more security personnel to the area or replacing the area commander with someone who can effectively address the security challenges," Amanyi said.

Meanwhile, the Otukpo Council Chairman, Maxwell Ogiri, told journalists in Makurdi on telephone that he was attending a security meeting and could not speak on the matter at the time of filing this report.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene, however did not respond to calls or messages sent to her on the incident.