Africa: Accountability for Missing Persons Is 'Crucial' - UN Human Rights Chief

2024 saw the highest increase in missing persons in at least two decades, with 56,559 new cases recorded, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

That's one of the alarming updates shared by Volker Türk during a General Assembly briefing on Wednesday, the first informal meeting dedicated to the issue of the thousands who go missing after being targeted each year.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Member States to do more to address the "unprecedented" rise in disappearances, largely driven by armed conflict and growing disregard for international humanitarian law.

"Persistent impunity for violations of international humanitarian law fuels more abuses," he told delegates, calling the scale of the crisis "enormous".

While the meeting focused on missing persons in armed conflict, disappearances today are also linked to State repression, counter-terrorism measures, migration and the targeting of dissidents and human rights defenders.

"It is precisely in circumstances of conflict, instability, and repression that people are

likely to go missing," Mr. Türk stressed. "Accountability for those violations is crucial."

Echoing this sentiment, the President of the General Assembly, Philémon Yang, insisted: "We have a moral responsibility to determine and find every missing person."

'Tip of a very large iceberg'

The Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances has handled more than 62,000 cases across 115 countries in the past 45 years. "Sadly, this is just the tip of a very large iceberg," said Mr. Türk.

Mr. Yang expressed that these figures demand "that we take decisive steps to lessen the hardship and distress."

The High Commissioner pointed to recent momentum in addressing the issue, including this year's UN-organized First World Congress on Enforced Disappearances, where governments, civil society and victims' groups gathered in a show of global solidarity.

A call for stronger frameworks

Mr. Türk outlined three key areas for action, beginning with the need to strengthen and implement international human rights frameworks.

He urged States to ratify and implement the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, adopted in 2006 and described as the "key global agreement" on the issue. Only 77 countries have ratified it so far.

The Convention guarantees the right to know the truth about the fate and whereabouts of disappeared persons and the progress of investigations - "exactly what family members need and demand," said Mr. Türk.

"We must pursue justice and other forms of accountability," continued Mr. Türk, pointing to widespread impunity as a major obstacle to reparations for victims.

"For families, accountability begins with knowing the truth about the fate of their loved ones, regardless of how they went missing," he said.

He called on States to thoroughly investigate cases, bring perpetrators to justice and build up forensic, judicial and law enforcement institutions to ensure proper identification.

Centre the victims

Mr. Türk said placing victims at the heart of the response is crucial. He emphasised the critical role of families, especially women, who often lead the search for loved ones in precarious and dangerous circumstances.

"In some cases, the law prevents them from obtaining the documents needed to exercise their rights to health, to education, or to property," Mr. Türk noted, which leaves them stigmatised and at risk of falling into poverty.

Family members are often ignored, disbelieved, or intimidated into silence. "They must feel able - and safe - to speak out for their missing relatives, at home and abroad," Mr. Türk insisted.

Momentum for change

International efforts can make a real difference, the High Commissioner said, referencing the recent creation of the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic, established to clarify the fate of missing persons in the country and support survivors and their families.

In February, the institution's head visited Damascus and met dozens of families - some of whom were being asked about their missing loved ones for the first time ever.

'Our common humanity demands it'

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Türk reaffirmed the commitment of his Office to support victims and help States meet their obligations.

OHCHR continues to promote the ratification and implementation of the Convention, follow up on individual cases and connect victims with UN human rights mechanisms.

"We all have a role to play," he said. "We must commit, together, to doing more for truth and justice, in solidarity with victims everywhere. Our common humanity demands it."