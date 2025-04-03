South Africa's Civil Servants Are Missing Skills, Especially When It Comes to Technology - Report

analysis

South Africa's goal since 2012 has been to build a capable and developmental state to address the twin challenges of poverty and inequality. The country's National Development Plan defines a capable state as "well-run and effectively coordinated state institutions with skilled public servants". A transformative and developmental role is about "consistently delivering high quality services" for the good of society.

To meet these goals, the country requires people in government with the necessary technological skills. This has been shown to be true in analysis of how governments from various regions worldwide have responded to technology as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A lesson that has emerged, particularly from most countries in the global north, is that technology skills are not simply a trend but a means to manage public affairs more effectively. Examples of areas they are used in include big data, artificial intelligence and robotics.

A new study has looked at how South Africa is faring in developing skills for the future of work in the public sector. The National Development Plan had earlier highlighted that planning for skills development in this sector was inadequate.

We were part of the research team for this project, as academics affiliated with various universities who have also written extensively on public administration and building state capacity.

The study found that most South African government officials were familiar with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But they were not familiar with how these technologies could be used to improve the efficiency of the state. In addition, officials in government departments that interact directly with citizens lacked the technologies and tools essential to take advantage of the new breakthroughs in technology.

We caution in the report that as much as technology skills have helped improve state efficiency, mainly in the global north, they can't make up for all administrative inadequacies - including thievery from the state, which besets South Africa's democracy.

Equally important are human cognitive skills and ethical competencies. The report found that these too were a challenge in the public service.

The report concludes that the government needs to urgently invest in revamping the way civil servants are trained. In particular, it must invest in continuous professional development. While technological capabilities are key, the report recommends that basic human skills and competencies are equally essential. To achieve this will require the development of a dynamic human resources system.

The gaps

The research found that civil servants were aware of technologies available in the market. But they didn't connect them to their jobs, or have a view on how they could make the state more efficient.

For example, they didn't know how big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, or the automation of public administration could be used to improve public service. Being aware of these technologies and using them to the maximum advantage of public administration are two distinct things.

The study also found that officials in some departments that interact directly with citizens - like home affairs and social development - lacked the technological tools and devices that could improve service delivery.

The study also showed that technology skills alone cannot create public value in a digitally illiterate society.

Interviewees emphasised the need for strategic and critical thinking skills, the ability to discern right from wrong and the commitment to do what is right.

These skills remain essential in a constantly evolving world that faces complex policy challenges related to, among other things, climate change, demographic shifts, poverty, unemployment and inequality.

They argued that technology should be viewed as a tool to complement human effort.

Related to this, they emphasised fundamental human values that must underpin the character of the public service, like respect, care, human dignity, compassion and altruism.

Another problem that was identified was the state's human resources system said to be ineffective. HR Connect was initiated in 2009 as an integrated human resources system.

The report found that human resources management practices were compliance-driven. They were primarily geared to demonstrate how the budget allocation for training and development had been used rather than also examining the impact of these interventions.

What's needed

Continuous professional development is what's needed. The New Public Management template for state reform emerged in the 1980s along neo-liberal lines. It has been a staple of public administration education and the training of public servants ever since. The approach involves teaching civil servants how to apply business principles to manage state affairs. They are taught that citizens are customers.

However, the report concludes that the system "has failed to fulfil its central promise of efficiency" where this was measured only as the economic value rather than social effectiveness, foregrounding the wellbeing of citizens.

This points to the need to replenish public service skills and competencies. This is where continuous professional development becomes critical.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Labour ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another recommendation is that the government must invest in the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This should include "data infrastructure, systems and human resources to efficiently utilise data in decision making".

Some say HR Connect is inactive, implying it is inherently flawed. If that is the case, it must be replaced with a better personnel management system.

The study was conducted by the Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA), in partnership with the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW).

Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology

Daniel Nkosinathi Mlambo, Lecturer of Public Administration and Policy, Tshwane University of Technology

John Ntshaupe Molepo, Associate Professor

Mogotsi Caiphus Maleka, Head of the Department of Public Management, Tshwane University of Technology

Moraka Arthur Shopola, Lecturer of Public Administration and Local Government, North-West University

Rasodi K Manyaka, Senior Lecturer of Public Affairs

Ricky Mukonza, Associate Professor , Tshwane University of Technology