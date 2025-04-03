Zimbabwe: Two Killed in Shootout With Police, Three Arrested for Murder of Bulawayo Sergeant

Two suspects were killed in a gunfire exchange with police, and three have been arrested in connection with the murder of Sergeant Abel Masava and a series of armed robberies in Bulawayo.

The suspects, in an attempt to flee arrest, opened fire along Harrow Street, Saucetown and Sipho Ncube (24) and Dumisani Ndlovu (32) died in the shootout.

Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33), and Thabo Dube (24) were apprehended.

Masava, a police officer, was gunned down in Sizinda on March 28 after confronting a group of five 'suspicious' men.

In a statement, the ZRP Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they recovered the firearm which was used to kill Masava and other pistols used for other crimes.

"The firearm used to kill the police officer has been recovered from the robbers.

"The suspects are also linked to a spate of armed robbery cases in Bulawayo which occurred between 22nd April 2024 and 28th March 2025. On 30th March 2025 detectives received information which linked a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AGG 8380 to the murder case and a spate of armed robbery cases in Bulawayo.

"The detectives tracked the vehicle leading to the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati. The suspect implicated the other suspects leading to their arrest and recovery of five firearms, National Browning pistol, Blow F92 Blank pellet gun, Long Rifle 12GA 76/3 inch long, Vizor Pistol, shot gun and a sword", said Nyathi.

"The suspects are being linked to 25 cases of armed robbery including a case which occurred at a supermarket in New Luveve on 28th December 2024, where cash and three cellphones were stolen and another robbery case which occurred at a funeral parlour in Kelvin North, Bulawayo on 10th February 2025 where USD 3 608.00 and ZAR 21 130.00 cash and a cell phone were stolen.

"The suspects are also clearing a case of robbery which occurred at a service station at the corner of Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road on 02nd March 2025 where a shotgun and a cellphone were stolen".

Investigations have revealed that the suspects were targeting service stations (fuel), liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlours and gas operators.