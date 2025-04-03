Zimbabwe: Chivayo Lobola Robber Gets 30 Years

A robber, who stole US$74 000 from Mr Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws in Marondera, has been jailed 30 years for this and four other crimes.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Jesse Kufa jailed Bigboy Nampungo (27) for 60 years after he admitted to being a member of the gang that stole US$74 000 in the double raid on Alfa Omega Farm in Marondera.

The stolen money is believed to have been part of the lobola paid by Mr Chivayo to his in-laws.

The robbery was split into two counts.

Nampungo pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery and Mrs Kufa sentenced him to 10 years in prison for each count. But she then paired the sentences, allowing the sentences for the first and second counts to run concurrently, the sentences for the third and fourth counts joined, and those for the fifth and sixth counts joined. This reduced the sentence to 30 years.

Prosecutor Ms Shambadzeni Fungura presented evidence proving Nampungo's involvement in the crimes, a necessary part of the trial even when the accused pleads guilty.

One of the victims, Mr Gerald Gara Muteke (36), a farmer residing at the Alfa Omega Farm in Marondera, was asleep with his wife when he heard an unusual commotion inside the house.

Suspecting trouble, Mr Muteke used his cellphone torch to shine under the bedroom door in an attempt to distract the intruders.

Moments later, the gang broke down his bedroom door and demanded cash and ransacked the room, stealing US$18 000 in cash, a 9mm Sarsilmaz pistol, a Samsung S23 Ultra, and a Samsung S24 Ultra phone.

The robbers then forced Mr Muteke to take them to a safe, from which they stole additional valuables. The total value of the stolen property in this part of the raid amounted to US$25 000, although items worth US$2 500 were later recovered.