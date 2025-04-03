Central Africa: Govt to Set Up Dedicated Navigation Routes On Lake Kivu

Lake Kivu is set to receive dedicated water transport routes to enhance navigability and ensure the safety of passengers and goods, The New Times has learned.

Located in Rwanda's Western Province, Lake Kivu lies on the border between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Covering a total surface area of 2,730 square kilometers, it is Rwanda's largest lake and the sixth-largest in Africa.

Water transport routes on Lake Kivu will serve as designated pathways for the movement of goods and passengers, facilitating safer and more efficient navigation.

François Mivugo Gihozo, the Single Project Implementation Unit Coordinator at the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), revealed that three maritime transport studies will be conducted as part of a Rwf360 billion project, which also includes the construction of four national roads across various districts. Implementation is set to begin soon.

"The studies aim to analyze multiple aspects of the shipping industry, including the movement of goods and passengers, economic factors, safety, environmental impact, and logistical processes," he said.

Improving safety on Lake Kivu

Gihozo emphasised the need to enhance Lake Kivu's navigability, as not all areas of the lake are currently safe for boats. "Some sections of the lake present obstacles that can cause accidents. This project will install navigation aids, including buoys and signaling systems, to help boats safely navigate dedicated waterways and avoid hazards," he added.

Given Rwanda's many water bodies, the initiative will also assess the navigability of other waterways to determine their potential for inland water transport. The project will establish an organisational framework to manage Rwanda's inland water transport sector and highlight investment opportunities in rivers and lakes, potentially generating revenue.

Lake Kivu Water Master Plan

The Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB) developed the Lake Kivu Water Master Plan, released in March 2025, which includes mapped water transport routes on the lake.

Vital Munyandinda, the Water Permit Division Manager at RWB, confirmed the completion of the mapping process. "Boats will now be able to navigate through designated waterways without disrupting other lake activities," he said.

Moise Niyomugabo, head of the Bwishyura Kivu Boat Cooperative, welcomed the master plan, noting that it will help identify obstacles that pose risks to navigation.

"The lack of clearly defined waterways has been a challenge. The master plan will improve safety and allow for better logistics planning, including fuel consumption management and night-time navigation," he said.

In addition to mapping transport routes, the master plan outlines key lake usage zones. It designates 31 percent of the Rwandan side of Lake Kivu for methane gas exploration and 53 percent for capture fisheries.

Alongside the development of dedicated water transport routes, a fifth port, Kirambo Port, will be constructed in Nyamasheke District. This addition complements the four ports currently under construction in Rubavu, Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro districts.

Rubavu Port is designed to handle 700,000 tonnes of cargo and 2.7 million passengers annually, while Rusizi Port will accommodate 2.3 million passengers and manage 1.3 million tonnes of cargo each year.

Karongi Port, located at the Karongi cross-border market, is set to serve 300,000 passengers annually, with projections increasing to 400,000 passengers by 2036. Its cargo capacity will range from 270,000 to 580,000 tonnes.

Nkora Port in Rutsiro District will also be developed as part of the initiative.