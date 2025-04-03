South Africa's Amapiano Star Vigro Deep to Perform in Kigali

South African DJ and producer Kamogelo Phetla, popularly known as Vigro Deep, a pioneer in the Amapiano music scene, will perform in Kigali on May 31, The New Times can confirm.

The youngster, born to Victor Ngcongwana (DJ Spring), a founder of the Godfathers of Deep House collective, is set to perform at the 'Fuego Fest' concert scheduled for May 31, organized by Rwandan events firm Evolve Music Group Ltd.

Speaking to The New Times, Gilbert Rukundo, a member of Evolve Music Group Ltd, explained that the decision to invite Vigro Deep to Kigali was due to his rising international fame, particularly among young fans who are most passionate about Amapiano music.

"He is a modern young man, and we believe many Amapiano fans in Kigali and across Rwanda are eagerly waiting for him. We will put up a big show," Rukundo said.

The event will take place at Kigali Universe but the full lineup and more details about the show are yet to be announced.

Evolve Music Group has been a key player in promoting music events in the country and is the brain behind various shows including Trapish Music Concert 2 that was headlined by Ish Kevin and Nigerian artiste Singah in 2022.

Fuego Fest headline artiste Vigro Deep is celebrated as one of South Africa's youngest and most influential DJs. He has garnered widespread recognition for his unique contribution to the Amapiano genre.

While he became a household name for this distinctive and easily recognized sound between then and 2020's Rise of A Baby Boy, Vigro has since revamped it and created a mosaic by pairing contemporary electro and techno elements and sensibilities with Amapiano.

His breakthrough moment came with his collaboration with vocalist Nokwazi on the hit track Vula Vala, which became a key highlight of his career and solidified his place in the Amapiano world.

He has gained widespread acclaim for his collaborations with notable artists in the genre. Some of his most successful tracks include Blue Monday, Africa Rise, Wishi Wishi (featuring DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Scotts Maphuma, and Young Stunna), and the Ke Star [Remix], which features Focalistic and Davido, among others.