Rwanda: Remains of 258 Genocide Victims Found in Properties Linked to Perpetrators in Huye District

The remains of 258 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have so far been recovered in properties once owned by perpetrators or their relatives in Ngoma Sector of Huye District, according to the Genocide survivors' association Ibuka.

The exhumation of the bodies began two weeks ago in Matyazo Cell, Kamucuzi Village, where four bodies were retrieved from a pit latrine, Theodate Siboyintore, a representative of Ibuka in Huye District, told The New Times.

The search continued on the land of the late Sarah Kimandwa, where more than 170 bodies were discovered from various sites, including the family compound and areas where latrines had been built.

According to testimonies, Kimandwa's grandchildren were members of the Interahamwe militia and participated in the killings of Tutsi during the Genocide in the area and dumped the victims' bodies on this land. Kimandwa's land was later sold to another resident in the 2000s.

Following further investigation, the search for victims' bodies was also carried out in Rurenda Village on a property belonging to Callixte Kanamugire, alias Super, where more bodies were discovered. Kanamigire was tried in absentia and found guilty of genocide crimes by Gacaca courts.

During the Genocide, Kanamugire is said to have stockpiled machetes at his home, which were distributed to the Interahamwe to kill Tutsi who had sought refuge at the Ngoma Catholic Parish and those who had escaped gunfire near the Matyazo Health Centre.

In 2024, more than 2,000 bodies of Genocide victims were also discovered beneath a house and a farmland in Ngoma sector. These bodies were given a decent burial during the 30th commemoration of the genocide in April last year.

"Searching for more bodies of the Genocide victims continues. We plan to give the victims a decent burial at the Ngoma memorial site during the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," said Siboyintore.

"Last year, we discovered many bodies on the property of a resident called Hishamunda, and this has led people to share information about other places. However, we first had to analyze the information to gather evidence," he explained.

According to testimonies, the area was inhabited by soldiers of the former Rwandan army (FAR), two of whom are said to have committed genocide crimes, including the son of Hishamunda, who is currently serving a sentence in Huye Correctional Facility. He pleaded guilty to genocide crimes.

Despite pleading guilty, however, he never shared information about the whereabouts of the victims' remains, which were dumped in mass graves at his home.

In 2023, seven suspects were arrested for concealing information related to the whereabouts of the remains of Genocide victims.

"This has sparked an effort to continue gathering information about the whereabouts of Genocide victims' bodies that are yet to be found and given a decent burial. Anyone with such information is encouraged to share it with us so we can continue the search," he added.

Genocide survivors said the concealment of information about the bodies that were yet to be found in 2025 was due to the reluctance of those close to the Kanamugire family, as they were aware of what had happened.

Currently, Marie Providence Ntirushwamaboko, the wife of Callixte Kanamugire, has been arrested on suspicion of concealing information about the bodies found near their home.

"If anyone has information about others who concealed information, they will be reported to the relevant authorities for investigation," he said.

Kanamugire was tried by four different Gacaca courts in absentia, including one in Matyazo that sentenced him to life in prison after finding him guilty of genocide crimes.

Another Gacaca court in Gishamvu sentenced him to 19 years, and those in Ngoma and Butare that sentenced him to 15 years.

It is believed that he fled to either Kenya or Uganda.