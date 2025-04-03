South Africa: Relief At the Pumps As Fuel Prices Set to Come Down

1 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief from Wednesday as fuel prices are set to come down.

The fuel price adjustments - which will bring much needed financial relief to consumers - were announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, on Tuesday.

The price adjustments for fuel, paraffin and gas are as follows:

· Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 58 cent decrease.

· Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): 72 cent decrease.

· Diesel (0.05% sulphur: 83 cent decrease.

· Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 85 cent decrease.

· Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 81 cent decrease.

· Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: R1.14 decrease.

· Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 79 cent decrease

A litre of 95 petrol, which currently costs R22.34 in Gauteng, will now cost R21.62 a litre as of Wednesday.

At the coast, a litre of 95 petrol, which costs R21.55 in March, will now cost R20.79 a litre in April.

"The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 74.89 US Dollars [USD] to 71.04 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the continued supply from non-OPEC countries as well as anticipated increase in supply, though moderate, from OPEC + producers in April 2025.

"The average international petroleum product prices followed the decreasing trend of crude oil prices. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 66.36 cents per litre (c/l), 80.10 c/l and 72.07 c/l respectively," the department said.

The strengthening of the Rand against the USD also played a role in the decreased prices.

"The Rand appreciated on average, against the USD from 18.50 to 18.30 Rand per USD during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

"This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 11.72 c/l, 12.42 c/l and 12.24 c/l respectively," the department noted.

