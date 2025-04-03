South Africa: BMA Reflects On Progress Made Since Its Establishment

While challenges remain, progress has been made in strengthening South Africa's border management systems, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, said on Tuesday.

"Beside the administrative successes relating to the establishment of the new organisation, there are operational successes, worth mentioning," he said.

Some of the successes since the authority's establishment in April 2023, include intercepting stolen vehicles. The authority also successfully managed the movement of heads of state and government technocrats from all over the world as well as a higher number of journalists for the BRICS Summit that the country hosted in August 2023.

"We were able to apprehend or arrest over 468 000 individuals who were attempting to enter the country illegally since 1 April 2023," he said, adding that 2 344 wanted criminals were also arrested.

Additionally, over 262 explosives used in the explosion of rocks during illegal mining operations and the blowing up of cash-in-transit vehicles were also confiscated.

"The establishment of the BMA sought to create a single authority to effect border law enforcement with a single command and control. Contrary to what some people consider to be the functions of the Border Management Authority, our function is not just about stamping passports at the ports of entry," Masiapato said.

The Commissioner was speaking at the High-Level Colloquium on Migration, in Pretoria.

He said the BMA exists to secure South Africa's borders and concurrently facilitate legitimate movement of people and goods in all ports of entry and border law enforcement areas. The BMA Act provides for the BMA to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in executing its border law enforcement functions in the Ports of Entry and the Border Law Enforcement areas.

"The Border Management Authority plays a crucial role in facilitating the smooth movement of people, goods, and services across borders while ensuring the safety and security of the country," he said.

The authority also works to prevent the introduction of invasive species, pests and diseases that can harm the environment and ecosystem.

"We also ensure that all imports and exports comply with environmental regulations, such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The BMA also monitors the movement of hazardous waste across borders to prevent illegal dumping and ensure compliance with international regulations.

"We also inspect food and water imports to ensure they meet international health standards and regulations. We also monitor the movement of vectors, such as mosquitoes and ticks, to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases," the Commissioner explained.

He told those attending the colloquium that the authority is most known for its immigration function.

"In this regard, the BMA inspects travel documents, such as passports and visas, to ensure they are authentic and valid. We also monitor the movement of people to ensure compliance with immigration regulations and laws," he said.

In the last 24 months, the BMA has screened millions of travellers for infectious and communicable diseases and "those we picked up with diseases have been referred to medical facilities for further medical attention."

Masiapato said despite the achievements, challenges exist.

"Illegal migration, human trafficking and transnational organised crime continue to pose serious threats to our national security and public safety," he said.

In June 2013, Cabinet made the decision to establish a Border Management Agency under the guidance of the Department of Home Affairs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Border Management Authority on 5 October 2023, in Musina, Limpopo.