South Africa: SARS Records Historic R2.3 Trillion in Gross Revenue Collection

1 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced preliminary gross revenue collection of some R2.3 trillion as at the end of March, representing a year-on-year growth of 6.9%.

The record collection was announced by the SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter who briefed the media on Tuesday.

Preliminary net revenue results totalled R1.855 trillion with refunds totalling some R447.7 billion.

"Net revenue of R1.8551 trillion is a growth of R114 billion higher, a growth of 6.6% against the prior year and exceeds the revised estimate by R8.8 billion. Which is, we believe in the current environment, a very credible outcome delivered by SARS," he said.

Kieswetter emphasised that the results are due to the diligent work delivered by the revenue services' 13 000 workers.

"Without the people, we are nothing. We focussed on creating a more conducive environment for our staff during this period. We introduced the notion of employee engagement with a very deliberate and intentional programme to drive that. When we measured [employee engagement] in 2019/20, it was 61.6% and...has gone up to 71%.

"These indicators...don't speak about money but it speaks about building an institution that can give confidence about the sustainability of giving effect to the mandate and the confidence with which we can project the revenue," he said.

The Commissioner described the revenue service as a "national treasure" in making sure that South Africa's democracy is funded.

"Whilst we administer laws, our higher purpose is about enabling government to build a capable state that fosters economic growth and social development, serving the wellbeing of all South Africans.

"Without the important institution of SARS, our democracy would be unfunded. SARS is a national treasure that belongs to all of us and should never be taken for granted," Kieswetter said.

