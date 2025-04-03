South Africa: Five Cash-in-Transit Robbers Killed in KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - April 3, 2025

Five Cash-in-Transit Robbers Killed in KwaZulu-Natal Shootout

Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead in a dramatic shootout with police in Ridgeview, near Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. The suspects, wanted for a heist in KwaMashu on March 31, were tracked down during an intelligence-led operation after police received information about another planned robbery in the iLembe District. Four firearms were recovered, and one suspect was believed to be a kingpin in cash-in-transit robberies. The operation continues to track other suspects.

KwaDukuza Residents Demand Councillor That Deliver Basic Services

Residents of Ward 28 in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, are demanding a councillor who will deliver basic services like reliable water and electricity, as frequent outages and poor infrastructure plague the area, reports SABC News. People are complaining about water and electricity outages in this local municipality. The municipality has been struggling with in-fighting and has had a forensic investigation launched into its financial management. The by-election follows the resignation of ANC councillor Vishnugopal Govender, who is now contesting under the MK Party, with the IFP and EFF also fielding candidates.

Zanzou Nightclub Bouncer Back in Court for Bail Hearing

The bouncer accused of the Zanzou nightclub assaults will return to the Pretoria Magistrates Court for his bail hearing, reports EWN. The 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker, arrested in March after a video of the assaults surfaced, has pleaded for bail, claiming his family risks homelessness if he remains in custody. However, the State opposes his release, arguing it is for his safety, as he allegedly fears retaliation from fellow bouncers and reported suspicious calls to his wife. Prosecutors said the accused told the investigating officer that he feared the other bouncers he worked with and that his wife had been receiving suspicious phone calls.

