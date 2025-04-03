Kenya: Raila Says Longtime Aide George Oduor, Was 'A Dependable Rock Through Tumultuous Periods'

3 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has described his long-serving bodyguard and personal aide, George Oduor, as a pillar of support, a person who was always present regardless of circumstances, and a dependable figure in his life.

Oduor, who had served as Odinga's private bodyguard for over three decades, passed away at a Nairobi hospital.

"I will miss George, and I am sorry for the many friends who already miss him. To his wife, Carol George, his entire family, colleagues, and friends, I offer Mama Ida's and the entire Jaramogi family's sincere condolences on this devastating loss. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace," Odinga said.

Raila also noted that Oduor had been serving the family of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga since the 1980s.

"We have stood, fallen, and risen together. He has been a vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional aide, dedicated to his duty and a dependable rock by my side all these years through tumultuous periods," the former PM said.

Oduor was known as the most visible member of Odinga's security detail, having undergone VIP protection training both locally and internationally.

"You were more than an aide to Baba. You offered us brotherly advice and sought to mentor us," Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai said in tribute.

Oduor, who was also said to be a police reservist, featured in numerous historical moments captured on social media.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.