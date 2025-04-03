Uganda: Hope and Resilience At Kyaka II - a Community's Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

In a place where displacement and hardship are everyday realities, young people are leading a movement against gender-based violence (GBV), with support from Spotlight Initiative.

At Bujubuli Secondary School, one of 292 schools in Uganda targeted by the Initiative, change is evident. Young voices rise with confidence to advocate for a future free from violence and discrimination thanks to ongoing awareness-raising efforts.

"I was able to learn that when I witness abuse at school or home, I can report it," shares student Jack Basubi, an 18-year-old refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo. "Violence is never a solution."

His classmate, Brian Tumwesigye, echoes this sentiment. "We have seen students drop out due to GBV-related challenges, especially teenage pregnancies, but we encouraged them to return. Now, our association helps keep them in school." The association has 60 members - 30 boys and 30 girls - and has become the backbone of the school's anti-GBV efforts, fostering peer-to-peer support and ensuring young people stay in school.

For girls like Sharon Kyokuhaire, the school club has been life-changing. "I used to be shy and afraid to speak up," she admits. "Now, I know my rights and can stand up for myself."

Adellah Ampiire, another student, highlighted the practical support the club provides. "Before, girls missed school because they lacked sanitary towels. Now, we support each other so no one is left behind."

Beyond the school, local leaders are seeing real change. "We appreciate the support in preventing and responding to GBV, supporting education, and skilling," says Mr. David Mugenyi, the settlement commandant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The numbers underscore the urgency: According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022, 40 per cent of women aged 20-49 were married before 18, and 52 per cent of women in the same age group have experienced violence from a partner. With Kyaka II's population swelling from around 80,000 to more than 130,000 due to ongoing conflict in the DRC, the need for action has never been greater.

With financial backing from the Team Europe Initiative development partners, namely the European Union and the Netherlands Embassy, and the UN implementing agencies comprising UNHCR, UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women, Spotlight Initiative is making a difference.

Mr. Michael Wells, Assistant Representative at UNHCR, affirmed this commitment: "As the UN family, we shall continue to engage the government of Uganda and partners for greater investment in ending GBV, protecting children, and promoting sexual and reproductive health rights."

By Monicah Aturinda. Originally published on uganda.un.org.