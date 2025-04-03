Kenya: KK Security Rebrands to GardaWorld Security Following Acquisition

3 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — KK Security has officially rebranded to GardaWorld Security, following its acquisition last year by Canadian businessman and CEO Stephan Crétier.

The rebrand aligns with the company's ambition to be a premier security provider in Kenya, a market with over 2,500 registered private security firms and a guard force exceeding 800,000 personnel.

"Our brand evolution reflects our commitment to blending local expertise with global strength. We are investing in training and technology to deliver comprehensive security solutions," said Rishi Ahluwalia, Country Director - Kenya, GardaWorld Security - Africa.

Oliver Westmacott, President and COO of GardaWorld Security - International, highlighted Kenya's strategic importance.

"By merging KK Security's deep local knowledge with GardaWorld's global capabilities, we are positioned for significant growth while delivering superior integrated services."

GardaWorld Security - Africa serves diverse industries, including aviation, logistics, extractives, agriculture, and diplomatic missions.

Its upgraded National Security Operations Centre (NSOC) incorporates AI-powered remote monitoring, real-time asset tracking, and mobile response vehicles to enhance security efficiency.

With over 8,000 highly trained security personnel, GardaWorld Security operates in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Nakuru, while also focusing on talent development through its advanced training facility in Nairobi.

