Ethiopia Ready to Host UN's Food Systems Summit

Ethiopia is putting the final touches on its preparations to host the upcoming second United Nations Food Systems Summit +4 (UNFSS+4) in July, as confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).

At a recent inter-ministerial steering committee meeting on Ethiopia's food system transformation and nutrition, Agriculture Minister Girma Amente (PhD) shared updates on the preparations.

He highlighted that the country was selected to host the summit during the inaugural event in Rome, Italy, due to its advanced agricultural practices and other achievements. The summit will take place from July 28 to 30, 2025.

Four years ago, Ethiopia developed a food system transformation and nutrition roadmap to align its agricultural systems with key initiatives, including building a climate-resilient economy and implementing school feeding programs. As part of its preparations, Ethiopia aims to showcase its progress through exhibitions, field visits, and experience-sharing activities.

The inter-ministerial committee has agreed on the summit's content, hosting methods, and the establishment of a technical committee to ensure smooth execution. The summit is expected to unlock investment potential for sustaining transformative food system initiatives and help achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Minister Girma, Ethiopia is at the forefront of achieving these global goals. The country is actively implementing the Seqota Declaration in 334 districts (woredas) to reduce stunting during the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

The event is also expected to introduce new global approaches to food systems while assessing the progress of collective efforts to monitor commitments and outcomes within national food system pathways. This will be a key in helping to achieve SDG targets and their implementation.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 3 APRIL 2025