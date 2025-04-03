Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has come out strongly against critics who accuse him of being a "Yes Man" to President William Ruto, stating that loyalty is a key ingredient in governance.

His remarks come in the wake of increasing scrutiny over his leadership style, which contrasts sharply with that of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached for alleged insubordination and defiance against the President.

Speaking in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, Kindiki dismissed suggestions that his allegiance to Ruto was blind submission, arguing that even the President himself had been loyal to his former boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, for a decade before their eventual fallout.

"Some are ridiculing me for being loyal to the President. They are saying I am a 'Mr Yes Man'. The President was himself a loyal, Mr Yes Man, to former President Uhuru Kenyatta for 10 years," he stated.

His comments were seen as a direct response to growing concerns that his subservience to Ruto might undermine his independence and ability to act decisively in national matters.

However, Kindiki insisted that loyalty is essential for ensuring the successful implementation of government policies.

"I am not stupid,I know what I am doing.You must be loyal President to get things done and assist the President deliver on his agenda to Kenyans," Kindiki noted.

His remarks also serve as a reminder of the fate that befell his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached after months of strained relations with the President.

Gachagua, who was initially seen as a close ally of Ruto, quickly fell out of favor due to his public criticisms of government decisions and his insistence on maintaining a distinct political identity separate from the President's agenda.

Gachagua's impeachment, which was finalized while he was hospitalized, was attributed to allegations of corruption, insubordination, and attempts to undermine the government's unity.

According to sources within Kenya Kwanza, the former Deputy President's downfall was accelerated by his refusal to toe the line, a stark contrast to Kindiki's current approach.

Political analysts argue that Gachagua's mistake was failing to recognize the power dynamics within the administration.

By positioning himself as a political heavyweight independent of Ruto's influence, he ultimately alienated himself from the inner circle of power.

His impeachment served as a cautionary tale to any government official considering open defiance.

Kindiki appears to have learned from his predecessor's missteps. Instead of publicly challenging the President, he has embraced his role as Ruto's trusted deputy, ensuring that there is no room for discord within the executive.

His stance is not without controversy, as some leaders argue that the Deputy President should be more assertive in shaping government policy rather than merely echoing the President's positions.