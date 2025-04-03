Zimbabwe: Wicknell Chivayo's in-Laws Robber Jailed 60 Years

Bigboy Nampungo (27), who was part of an armed gang that robbed controversial businessman Wicknel Chivayo's in-laws of US$74,000 has been jailed for 60 years by a Harare magistrate.

Nampungo was sentenced by magistrate Jesse Kufa after pleading guilty to the charges.

He was charged with six armed robbery counts and was given 10 years for each count.

He will, however, serve 30 years effectively as the sentencing for the counts will be running concurrently.

Nampungo's suspected accomplices are Garikai Shangwa, Temptation Dinhidza, Arnold Tafirei, Tawanda Mushayatu and Mike Mhaka, Maramba Vhiya and Takudzwa Maisvoreva.

They are all denying the allegations and are currently at Harare remand prison awaiting finalisation of their case.

Prosecutor Shambidzeni Fungura said Nampugo robbed six people at the same house in Marondera.

The State, however, split each of the complainant's ordeals into a charge, bringing the counts to six.

Those who were robbed at Alpha and Omega farm are Zex Mutasha Rusike, Petros Mabhunu, Medic Zhakata, Tinotenda Shonhiwa, Gerald Muteke and Vimbai Muteke.

It is the State's case that on March 18, 2025 at around 0100 hours, the accused persons and their accomplices who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainants.

"In pursuit of their plan, they proceeded to Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera armed with three rifles, two pistols, two bolt cutters, machetes and iron bars.

"Upon their arrival, they confronted Mabunhu, the security guard, grabbed him and assaulted him with iron bars and booted feet all over the body, demanding to know the whereabouts of the other guards on duty," Mutsokoti said.

"They tied his hands from behind and legs with cable ties. They marched him into the yard where they confronted Rusike who is employed at the farm as the internal security guard and they disarmed him of his CBC shotgun, force-marched him to the front guardroom.

"They also confronted Zhakata who is a security guard, they struck him several times on the head with iron bars before they tied both his hands and legs with cable tiers," the State alleges.

The court heard that two of the security guards were left under the guard of two of the accused persons, armed with a pistol and an iron bar as the rest force-marched the other security guard to the main house.

On approaching the main entry, the accused allegedly cut the key on the burglar screen with a bolt cutter, forced open the main door and entered the house.

They allegedly went on to force open the kitchen door and force-marched the guard to Gerald's bedroom where they met him in the passage and demanded cash.

"Fearing for his life, he surrendered cash, US$18,000, a Sarsilmaz pistol loaded with eight rounds and two phones.

"The accused persons then demanded to be shown the safe and on their way, they passed through Vimbai's bedroom where they demanded cash and safe keys and she surrendered cash, US$1,100, a Chubb safe key and a Samsung Galaxy A35 without a SIM card.

"They took her to the main bedroom where she opened the safe and surrendered cash US$55,000.

"Whilst the accused persons were still in the bedroom, Elphas Maruta, who was armed with a rifle loaded with four rounds, got information of the robbery and advanced towards the house and fired two shots towards the accused persons who also fired back three shots before they fled from the scene with the stolen property," Mutsokoti further told the court.

According to the State, the stolen goods and properties amounted to US$74,000.