Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Being Cheated Into Signing Off Deals By Corrupt Cronies Around Him - Claims Firebrand Geza

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is now forgetful and being cheated into signing off multi-million dollar deals by corrupt individuals around him, firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza has claimed in his latest video.

Geza, who is leading calls to have Mnangagwa removed from office before completion of his second term, made the claims just two days after successfully calling for national protests cum shutdown.

He claims to have engaged Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure Mnangagwa is impeached for gross economic mismanagement, corruption and targeted stripping of state-owned entities that are being sold for a song to his cronies.

"We are impeaching him so that he can rest. Mnangagwa is no longer mentally fit to lead the country, he is suffering from vascular dementia; we have got copies of his medical results," said Geza in the video shared Wednesday night.

"His doctors have already told him; his family is aware and the looting mafia is also aware.

"Unfortunately, some members of his family and the looting mafia are taking advantage of his memory loss and forgetfulness and making him sign documents they are using in looting the country.

"Because of his vascular dementia Mnangagwa is no longer aware of what is going on around him. It is so serious that on Thursday last week he even forgot who July Moyo was or what ministry he runs.

"He even argues with his aides whether he is at home or the office, at work."

Mnangagwa, who was handed the presidential seat post a November 2017 coup that toppled his long-time ally Robert Mugabe, is currently engaged in a long-running factional fight with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, the man who led Zimbabwe's army to seize power for him.

Chiwenga is eyeing the country's presidency with alleged backing of the same army he used to prop up Mnangagwa.

The former army general is said to be 'targeting criminals around the presidency,' a statement also used to justify Mugabe's ouster.

These criminals, according to Geza, are now taking advantage of Mnangagwa's mental state and using him to sign off deals and tenders in their favour

Added Geza: "Vultures are circling around him, they are looting in his name, they are selling state-owned companies in his name, they are even firing and hiring state employees in his name.

"Dubious characters you did not elect are now exercising presidential powers.

"They follow him to his farm to give out tenders in his name, they take away your farms in his name and even appoint and disappoint army generals on his behalf.

"It is a free-for-all for criminals around him. This has to stop.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are now using him to sign anything that they come up with and they have actually devised a way of looting through his weaknesses."

Section 97(1)(d) provides for removal of the President on the grounds that he is no longer able to perform duties as a result of his mental state.

This is the section cited by Geza in his latest call for impeachment.

"The Senate and National Assembly, by a joint resolution passed by at least one half of their total membership, may resolve that the question whether or not the president or a Vice President should be removed from office for inability to perform the functions of the office because of physical or mental incapacity, should be investigated in terms of this section," reads Section 97(1)(d).

Geza wants Chiwenga to take over. He has insinuated that Chiwenga will be the right tonic to Zimbabwe's increasing cases of grand corruption.

Chiwenga has yet to comment on any of the issues raised.