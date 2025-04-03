Kenya: Precision or Spin? Evaluating Kenyan President Ruto's Mid-Term Economic Scorecard

Precision or spin? Evaluating Kenyan president Ruto's mid-term economic scorecard

The government was on the money on GDP growth, the reduction of inflation and the fiscal deficit, and the stability of the shilling.

But diaspora remittances grew by 22.8%, not the claimed 60%. Foreign exchange reserves were also at US$10 billion, but in March 2025, not February. Moreover, they are a moving target and not a fixed milestone as implied.

Annual revenues rose by 22.9% and not 42%, about half the pace claimed by the scorecard. There are positives to the government's narrative, but the sheen wears off through exaggeration and misrepresentation.

In March 2025, Kenyan president William Ruto reached the halfway point of his first five-year term. To mark the occasion, the government published a scorecard detailing progress on his campaign promises in the 18 March 2025 edition of the state-owned MyGov weekly.

These upbeat claims came even as finance minister John Mbadi said he had a "not-so-nice story to tell" about the economy, and the country abandoned a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

We fact-checked a number of the claims, including about an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) and revenue, and falling inflation.

We've asked government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and minister Mbadi for the sources behind the figures and will update this report when they respond.

The Central Bank of Kenya tracks remittances in US dollars, defining them as "money sent by a person in a foreign land to his or her home country".

In 2022, Kenya received $4.03 billion, worth about KSh478.5 billion (based on the average exchange rate of KSh117.87). In 2024, remittances rose to $4.95 billion, or KSh666.7 billion at an average rate of KSh134.82.

In dollar terms, remittances increased by 22.8% ($920 million). In shilling terms, the rise was 39.3%, not 60%.

Part of this increase was also due to the shilling weakening by 14.4% - from KSh117.85 to KSh134.82 - over the period.

In the first two months of 2025, remittances totalled $809.6 million or KSh104.75 billion, using January's exchange rate of KSh129.39 per dollar.

Government inflated the remittance growth in three ways:

Using a lower 2022 figure of KSh400 billion instead of KSh478.5 billion.

Ignoring the shilling's significant weakening from 2022 to 2024.

Claiming full 2025 numbers, even though the year was only three months in.

The central bank defines foreign exchange reserves as funds or assets that are "readily available" to pay for imports, repay debts and to stabilise the shilling.

The bank publishes weekly reports. In February, reserves peaked at $9.374 billion. They crossed $10 billion in March, not February as claimed. At that point, the reserves could cover 5.1 months of imports.

Monthly data showed reserves at $10 billion in December 2024. Reserves rise and fall based on trade, debt, remittances and central bank market activity.

In addition to getting the month wrong, the claim treats forex reserves as a fixed milestone, even though they fluctuate regularly. Dropping below $10 billion doesn't necessarily mean trouble if the reserve still covers the legal minimum of four months of imports.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collects taxes such as income tax, value-added tax (VAT), excise and customs duties. The government also earns money from levies, rent, fines, fees and grants.

By law, the national treasury must publish a "statement of actual revenues", of taxes, non-tax sources, loans, repayments and grants. It also releases quarterly figures based on the financial year, which runs from 1 July to 30 June.

Ruto's scorecard doesn't specify whether the revenue figures are from the 2022 calendar year or the 2021/22 financial year, so we checked both.

Period Revenue (KSh trillion) Notes Calendar year 2022 2.315 FY 2021/22 2.199 Financial year: July 2021-June 2022 FY 2022/23 2.361 Financial year: July 2022-June 2023 FY 2023/24 2.703 Financial year: July 2023-June 2024 FY 2024/25 1.368* Data covers 1 July-31 December 2024

Source: Kenya economic and budget reports 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

* Half year data from 1 July-31 December 2024.

The data shows that revenue in both the 2022 calendar year and the 2021/22 financial year was over KSh1.9 trillion, with tax revenues at KSh2.03 trillion.

Revenue reached KSh2.7 trillion in 2024, not 2025 - which was only three months in at the time the claim was made. The actual growth from KSh2.199 trillion in 2022 to KSh2.7 trillion is 22.9%, not the 42% claimed.

Tax revenue rose from KSh2.03 trillion in 2021/22 to 2.41 trillion in 2023/24 - 19% growth.

In short, the scorecard used the wrong numbers - understating 2022 figures and mislabelling 2024 revenue as 2025's. It was a missed opportunity: the real progress was solid, but the misreporting hurt credibility.

A country's GDP is the total value of all goods and services it produces in a year. GDP growth shows how much that output increases, usually by year or quarter.

Data from Kenya's statistics office, central bank and the World Bank all show that GDP grew from 4.9% in 2022 to 5.6% in 2023.

The claim is correct.

Inflation shows how much prices for goods and services have increased over time, usually yearly.

Kenya measures inflation using the consumer price index, which tracks changes in the cost of household items.

When Ruto took office in September 2022, inflation was 9.2%, mainly due to high food and fuel prices. By February 2025 it had dropped to 3.5%.

While a lower inflation rate doesn't always mean prices have fallen - just that they're rising more slowly - the claim is correct.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, the US dollar averaged KSh119.45 in August 2022, and KSh120.42 in September, when Ruto took office.

The shilling then weakened sharply, peaking at KSh160.8 on 25 January 2024.

By March 2025, when the scorecard was published, the exchange rate had improved to about KSh129.43. The claim is correct.

Dr Naftaly Mose, who teaches international economics at the University of Eldoret, told Africa Check that the sharp fall of the Kenyan shilling early in Ruto's term was caused by low investor confidence, external shocks, rising inflation and high debt repayments.

"This was driven more by policy uncertainty," Mose said in an email. He has written extensively on the Kenyan economy and in 2022 co-authored a paper on the exchange rate and capital flight.

He added: "The exchange rate fluctuation in Kenya can cause higher inflation due to increased import costs, potentially reducing trade competitiveness and raising the burden of debt repayment, particularly for debts denominated in foreign currency."

He also noted that this wasn't the first time the shilling became unstable - something similar happened in 2011, when Kenya badly needed dollars to pay for imports.

A fiscal deficit happens when the government seeks to spend more money than it has. To cover the gap, it usually borrows from local or foreign lenders.

Kenya's national treasury publishes data on the fiscal deficit every quarter.

Kenya fiscal deficit (2022-2024) Period Fiscal deficit incl. grants (KSh billion) Nominal GDP (KSh billion) Deficit as % of GDP September 2022 785.1 12,752.2 6.2 December 2024 835.1 16,106 5.2

Source: Treasury reports 2022 and 2025

Between September 2022 and December 2024, the fiscal deficit grew by KSh50 billion, but as a ratio of GDP, it dropped from 6.2% to 5.2%.

The government sees this drop as progress, but Prof XN Iraki, who teaches economics at the University of Nairobi, told Africa Check that this figure needed careful interpretation.

Using percentages can make a rising deficit look smaller, even if the government is borrowing more - which can therefore be misleading.

Iraki added: "Including grants reduces the fiscal deficit because it covers part of the financing gap. But one has to hope that all the grants arrive as scheduled.

"Excluding grants, on the other hand, shows the state of self-reliance. It gives a clearer picture of a government's ability to fund itself."

In the 2023/24 financial year, Kenya received KSh22 billion in grants. For 2024/25, the treasury expects KSh51.8 billion. Without grants, the deficit is KSh815 billion, still a significant gap.

Iraki said that reducing the deficit by one percentage point was mostly symbolic in the short term. The claim is technically correct, but the context matters.