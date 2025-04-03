Zimbabwe: Oriyano and Winky D to Serenade Gwanda, Beitbridge

3 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Mthabisi Tshuma

Matabeleland South will become an entertainment hotspot this weekend as fast-rising musician Oriyano and top dancehall artist Winky D headline performances in Gwanda and Beitbridge.

The highly anticipated tour kicks off on Friday at Phoenix Tshisanyama in Gwanda, where local artists Zhezhingtonz and Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho will warm up the stage.

MC Freddy K, Rich Flavour and MC Kay One will host the event, ensuring an electric atmosphere for music lovers.

On Saturday, Oriyano will meet his Beitbridge fans for the first time with a performance at Pagomba Café.

The night will also feature Winky D, Bhadilah, MC Edutainer, MC Kay One, DJ Vic Gee, and DJ Keitho, promising a star-studded line-up at the popular venue that has transformed the border town's nightlife.

Event organiser DJ Keitho said this year's events will focus on responding to audience preferences.

"Pairing Winky D with Oriyano, who has recently burst onto the music scene and is currently making waves, is a great combination.

"The blend of Winky D's experience and Oriyano's fresh energy will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere that will leave the audience in awe," said DJ Keitho.

He said the show is set to boost local tourism in the capital of the province.

"The main agenda for the show is to bring economic growth and exposure to our beautiful town of Gwanda," he added.

"By hosting big artists who are currently making waves on the music scene, we're expecting to attract crowds from out of town.

"This influx of visitors will undoubtedly boost our local businesses, creating a positive economic impact.

"Moreover, this event provides a unique opportunity for the people of Gwanda to experience live performances by renowned artists, rather than just watching them on TV or travelling to other towns to see them perform."

