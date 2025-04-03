Zimbabwe: Zim Diaspora Property Showcase - Seeff Properties Floats Lucrative Deals for Diasporans in US, Canada

2 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Seeff Properties says Zimbabweans in the United States and Canada must take advantage of lucrative property management products and other services, easing burdensome responsibilities on their part.

Speaking ahead of the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase scheduled to take place at The Westin Hotel, Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, USA, from the 25th to the 27th of April 2025, Seeff Properties Managing Director, Patience Patongamwoyo encouraged the diaspora community to seize the available opportunities.

"We offer property management services which involve agency management of rental properties on behalf of landlords, whether they are present or absent. This includes: placing suitable tenants, collecting rent, and overseeing repairs and maintenance.

"We represent the landlord's interests while adhering to Zimbabwean law. Essentially, we handle all aspects of property administration, providing peace of mind to landlords," she said.

Patongamwoyo said over and above the services, Seeff Properties specializes in property management, purchases and sales, valuations, Real Estate Advisory, property development and project management.

Seeff Properties has a traceable reputation of acting as a reliable partner and addressing the challenges diasporans face in managing their property affairs back home.

"As a real estate agency, we connect buyers with sellers. Many of our listed developments offer flexible payment terms. We guide buyers through the available options, helping them find arrangements that align with their financial situations.

"We understand the importance of your investments back home. Trust Seeff Properties to be your reliable partner, ensuring your property goals are achieved with professionalism and integrity. We are looking forward to the Zim Diaspora Property showcase, and to meeting you," she added.

