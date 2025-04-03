Libya: President Kais Saied Exchanges Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Head of Libya's National Unity Government

3 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, April 3 — A phone call took place Wednesday between President Kais Saied and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Head of Libya's Government of National Unity, during which they exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings.

The call was an opportunity to reaffirm the strong fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations and peoples, as well as their commitment to further enhancing cooperation across all fields, according to a Presidency statement.

This includes continued coordination to facilitate the smooth movement of citizens and goods between both countries.

