Uganda: No Glam in Drugs, Substance Abuse, Says Judith Heard Amid Geosteady's Struggles

Geosteady, one of Uganda's most talented RnB artists, has been battling depression arising out of drug addiction

Fashion model Judith Heard has urged an end to the glamorisation of drug substances, emphasizing that they are silently destroying lives.

In an April 1, 2025, social media post, Heard highlighted the silent suffering caused by drug addiction and called for increased efforts to assist those struggling with substance abuse.

"Let's stop glamorizing substances. Let's stop watching people spiral in silence. Let's start doing the real work of saving the next generation with truth, love, and accountability," Heard stated.

She was reacting to singer Hassan Kigozi, professional known as Geosteady, and reports of his drug addiction struggles.

Geosteady, one of Uganda's most talented RnB artists, has been battling depression arising out of drug addiction, according to sources close to the artist.

The singer's plight came into the limelight last year when his friends and manager expressed concerns about drastic change in his behaviour.

Reports indicated that Geosteady had developed an addiction to crystal meth, a substance often used by celebrities.

Famous for hits like "Tokendeeza" and "Owooma," Geosteady has since been struggling with depression and addiction, which have impacted his music career.

As Geosteady continues to overcome his battles, Heard has extended her support to him, reminding everyone that addiction affects not just the individual but also their loved ones.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is the pain that family members have to deal with when a loved one is battling addiction. This man Hassan (Geosteady) was one of my favorite artists in Uganda. His voice, his gift, his presence meant so much to many of us," Heard said.

She added, "Today, we lift him up in prayer as he battles drug addiction. We don't post this to shame but to remind everyone: addiction doesn't just hurt the user. It hurts the whole family."

Heard's call comes amid growing concerns about the prevalence of drug abuse in Uganda's entertainment industry.

For the past several years, Uganda's music industry has exulted in a culture of prescription drug abuse, with hazy anthems to cocaine, marijuana, Crystal Meth, alcohol, among other drugs.

Several artists, including Jackie Chandiru and Fille, have previously acknowledged their own battles with substance addiction and depression.

The issue of substance use and addiction is a global concern, with prominent global figures like Lil Wayne, the late Whitney Houston, and Eminem having faced similar struggles.

Experts have argued that tackling drug addiction in Uganda's entertainment sector requires a comprehensive approach that emphasizes prevention, treatment, and social reintegration.