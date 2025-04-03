Ethiopia: Office Collects Over Five Bln Birr in Taxes

ADDIS ABABA — The Eastern Addis Ababa Small-Scale Taxpayers Office announced that it has collected over five billion Birr in taxes over the past eight months. This was revealed during a recognition ceremony held on Tuesday.

The Office Head Redwan Kedir stated that 77 percent of the collected tax amount was processed through e-payment systems.

Additionally, over one billion Birr was refunded to taxpayers during the same period. "We are implementing a new protocol that prioritizes raising awareness over pressuring taxpayers," he said.

As part of this approach, the office provides training for taxpayers. During the recognition ceremony, 58 loyal taxpayers were awarded certificates. According to Redwan, 128 taxpayers were trained and certified during the past fiscal year.

"The Ministry of Revenue is working toward significantly increasing tax collection so that the nation can achieve its goal of financing its national budget independently. In our district alone, we have over 17,000 taxpayers. Therefore, we must make every effort to foster a culture of voluntary tax compliance," Redwan emphasized.

It was highlighted that raising awareness and providing recognition will encourage more taxpayers to understand their responsibilities and make timely tax payments voluntarily.

"The participation of more voluntary taxpayers is crucial for maintaining a fair and efficient tax system. Their contributions help achieve the national goal of self-sufficiency and provide essential funding for public services and infrastructure. In this regard, we must prioritize awareness campaigns and recognition programs to attract more dedicated taxpayers," Redwan concluded.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 3 APRIL 2025