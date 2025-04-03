Ethiopia: Italian Ambassador - Ethiopia's Aspiration for Sea Access Legitimate

ADDIS ABABA - Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Agostino Palese, has affirmed that Ethiopia's aspiration to secure access to the sea is legitimate and emphasized that peaceful negotiations are the best path forward to achieving this goal.

In an exclusive interview with Gazetta Plus, the ambassador stated that every problem presents an opportunity, and Ethiopia's determination to access the sea is well-founded. He expressed support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) recent remarks in parliament, underscoring the importance of true and peaceful dialogue in addressing this matter.

"I'm optimistic," the ambassador stated. "Through negotiation and peaceful dialogue, Ethiopia can find a way to secure trade access to the sea, which is essential for ensuring stable imports and exports."

Speaking on regional security, Ambassador Palese acknowledged the challenges posed by instability in the Red Sea. He pointed out that the recent Houthi attacks have disrupted trade, affecting Italy's imports.

"Our trade was impacted when the attacks began," he noted, highlighting the wider economic consequences of the ongoing unrest in the region.

The ambassador also stressed Ethiopia's critical role as a stabilizing force in the Horn of Africa (HoA). However, he noted that addressing domestic challenges is a key to fulfilling this potential.

"Ethiopia is a large country with a significant population and a strong economy. If it resolves its internal issues, it can play a pivotal role in stabilizing the region."

Amb. Agostino also highlighted Italy's continued support for Ethiopia, citing substantial investments in development and humanitarian aid.

"In less than three years, we have spent 350 million USD on development projects and humanitarian assistance. Our support has reached Tigray, Oromia, Amhara, Afar, and the Somali states. We also have a major job creation project in Jimma."

Italy has also played a leading role in providing humanitarian aid, being among the first to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tigray and Gambella.

"We implement our programs pragmatically to genuinely help Ethiopia," the ambassador emphasized.

With diplomatic relations strengthening, Italy continues to be a key partner in Ethiopia's development efforts, reinforcing peace, trade, and economic collaboration between the two nations.