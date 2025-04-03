Ethiopia: Govt Reforms Drive Growth Across Key Sectors - MOPD

3 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By YESUF ENDRIS

ADDIS ABABA - Marking the seventh anniversary of government reforms, the Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) celebrated Ethiopia's economic progress achieved through sectoral and institutional transformations.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by MoPD staff and affiliated agencies, MoPD State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing economic transformation, particularly in achieving self-sufficiency in key crop production.

The State Minister emphasized that Ethiopia, which once relied on wheat imports to meet local demand, has now become a wheat-exporting nation thanks to recent agricultural reforms.

"For the first time in history, Ethiopia is producing surplus wheat beyond local demand, enabling exports. This was unimaginable before the reform-driven government introduced dry-season wheat irrigation initiatives," he stated.

Beyond wheat production, agricultural sector reforms have significantly enhanced livestock and horticulture productivity, addressing longstanding challenges in these areas.

Seyoum noted that policy reforms in macroeconomic management have led to advancements in technology and digital applications across finance, agriculture, services, and industry. Despite global and regional challenges, Ethiopia's economy continues to grow, guided by policies aligned with continental and international economic trends.

Key developments include in mining sector that was previously closed to investment, now attracting both local and foreign investors. Tourism is also new destinations that have been opened, boosting the sector's contribution to the economy.

Furthermore, the policy reforms in industry and services have fostered a more liberal economic system, encouraging private sector participation.

The Ethiopian government is actively expanding the digital economy, integrating financial technologies, artificial intelligence, and digital machinery into major projects.

"The increasing adoption of digital technologies across government-led projects underscores Ethiopia's commitment to technological advancement and economic modernization," Seyoum added.

As Ethiopia continues its economic transformation, the MoPD remains committed to driving inclusive and sustainable growth across all sectors.

