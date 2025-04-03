Ethiopia: Public Stage Rallies Across Several States Supporting Nat'l Reforms

ADDIS ABABA — Public rallies took place across multiple states yesterday as thousands of citizens took to the streets to express their support for Ethiopia's ongoing national reforms, which were launched seven years ago.

The reforms were initiated following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) ascension to power on April 2, 2018, marking a significant shift in the country's political, social, and economic landscape. To commemorate the seventh anniversary of these national reforms, rallies were organized in cities and towns across Oromia, Southwest Ethiopia, South Ethiopia, and Benishangul-Gumuz states.

The demonstrations were held under the central theme: "Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow for Ethiopia's Greatness!"

The rallies saw widespread participation from religious leaders, elders, youth, and various community members, all of whom carried banners expressing their solidarity with the government's reform agenda, as well as promoting peace and security efforts.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to the continued strengthening of Ethiopia's economic, social, and political progress that has been achieved since the reforms began."

The nationwide rallies underscored the strong public backing for Ethiopia's ongoing reform process, as the country continues to advance its transformation agenda.