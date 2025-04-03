Kenya: Counter-Ied Facility Unveiled At Embakasi Garisson

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has unveiled the ultra-modern Counter Improvised Explosives Devices (Counter-IED) complex at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Kahawa Garisson, Nairobi County.

HPSS is an institute of the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) which is a centre of excellence in Peace Support Operations (PSO) training, education and research. It is headed by Brigadier Joyce Sitienei of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The construction of the expansive complex comprising of lecture halls, a 200-people capacity auditorium, library, in-patient health centre and an IED museum occupying twelve office blocks was financed by the German Government.

Speaking at the inauguration, also attended by Germany's Parliamentary State Secretary for Defence Thomas Hitschler, CS Tuya said the facility would enhance Kenya's defence and peace building capabilities.

"By supporting the construction of this complex, Germany has demonstrated its commitment to supporting Kenya's determined pursuit for regional and global peace and stability by enhancing our country's defence and peace building capabilities," the CS said.

She noted that IEDs had become a weapon of choice for terrorist groups and expressed optimism that the new facility would help Kenya to fully address the persistent security challenge.

"The increasing deployment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as a weapon of choice by terrorists is a major concern. We believe the new Counter-IED complex will help us to address this challenge," CS Tuya said.

Most importantly, the Cabinet Secretary said the new facility would cement IPSTC's positioning as the United Nations centre of excellence in the training of personnel for peace keeping missions worldwide.

At the same time, CS Tuya thanked the German government for financing the construction of the facility saying the kind gesture cements the longstanding Kenya-Germany bilateral ties that date back to 1963.

"From the onset, let me express the Government of Kenya's gratitude to the Republic of Germany for funding the construction of this critical facility.

"This support strengthens the deep bilateral ties between our two countries and demonstrates Germany's positioning as one of Kenya's foremost development partners," the CS said.

She said continued support by development partners had sustained Kenya's rising profile as a champion of peace support and conflict resolution, and assured of the Kenyan government's continued investment in peace building and conflict resolution.

"As the Government of Kenya, we shall continue to invest in the International Peace Support Training Centre as we endeavour to build capacity in education, research and training for peace support operations.

"We also commit to support collaborative efforts that shall enable us to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and enhance our collective capacity to tackle emerging threats to global peace," the CS assured.

The Cabinet Secretary also spoke about Kenya's continued involvement in regional peace keeping and conflict resolution saying the country's geopolitical positioning in the volatile eastern and horn Africa region was both an opportunity and a challenge.

"As a country, we exist in a volatile region characterized by sporadic episodes of instability that we are called upon to intervene both as a caring neighbor and as a responsible member of the community of nations," CS Tuya underscored.

In his address, the visiting Germany Parliamentary State Secretary for Defence Thomas Hitschler stated his country's commitment to continue supporting Kenya's regional peace building and conflict resolution efforts.

He said his country recognizes Kenya's unique positioning and strong credentials as a regional anchor state and thanked the Kenya government for its continued commitment to global peace and stability.

Other speakers at the auspicious event included KDF's General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Major General Luka Kutto who read the Chief of Defence Forces speech, IPSTC Director Brigadier Joyce Sitienei and the German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth.