Tunisia: Upcoming Council of Ministers' Agenda Focus of Head of State's Meeting With PM

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The meeting addressed the agenda of the upcoming Council of Ministers meeting.

The President of the Republic emphasised that the legislative revolution cannot be achieved through makeshift solutions or texts that are drafted but fail to be swiftly implemented, according to a Presidency statement.

He stated that the text is not an end in itself but a tool to abolish outdated legislation and replace it with new laws, as the people will not accept temporary fixes or illegitimate frameworks imposed upon them.

The Head of State further asserted that those who propagate crisis rhetoric aim to sow doubt and confusion.

He warned that their true intent is not to solve problems but to spread despair while reveling in narratives of chaos and helplessness.

He also pointed out that the allies of these individuals must be removed from decision-making centers, as they are mere guardians of those who dictate their "disgraceful actions and so-called "analyses--if they can even be called such."

These individuals fail to distinguish between political stability and governmental stability or rely on fabricated statistics produced abroad and disseminated domestically through all available media channels.

"At home, the people have rejected them, while abroad, their handlers exploit them because they cling to whoever pays them the most," he pointed out.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed that the progress achieved must continue at a faster pace.

"The accomplishments born from the sweat of this great nation's people

will continue to expose them after they have exposed themselves, and the fall of the leaves that have withered and crumbled will no longer be heard."