Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Education Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace Minister of Education, Noureddine Nouri, to discuss the draft decree on the administrative and financial organisation of the Higher Council for Education, as well as its internal regulations.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed the importance of this constitutional institution, established under Decree No. 2 of 2024 (dated September 16, 2024).

He noted, as reported by a Presidency statement that the education sector, like other public sectors, had suffered systematic dismantling since the early 1990s, leading to its current state.

Tens of thousands have been victims of this decline, with academic tracks offering little to no prospects--where they even exist at all.

The Head of State emphasised that the curricula and programmes adopted in past decades were far from neutral, justified at the time as "drying up the sources"--yet in reality, it was minds that were drained and critical thinking that was stifled.

He reflected on Tunisia's history of reform attempts since the 19th century, some successful, others less so.

The Higher Council's creation, he stressed, aims to shield future generations from political maneuvering, ensuring students receive education based on scientific principles that preserve their identity--especially amid the spread of modern communication tools--while enabling them to contribute meaningfully to global education.

President Kais Saied underscored the need to better support educators and schools, declaring education a universal right that must be equally accessible.

It stands as the first bulwark against all forms of alienation and extremism, he was quoted as saying in the same statement.