Tunisia: President of Republic Stresses Urgent Need to Expedite Completion of Several Projects

3 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied emphasised as he met Minister of Public Works and Housing Slah Zouari on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage Palace the urgent need to expedite the completion of several projects that had begun but were halted, despite their funding being allocated.

The President of the Republic personally reviewed a number of these projects, including, for example, the swimming pool project in the city of Kairouan, which he visited on the night of Eid al-Fitr, it was indicated in a Presidency statement.

He noted that the funds are available, legal procedures have been completed, and there is absolutely no justification for stopping these works.

The Head of State also addressed other major projects, issuing strict instructions to review all suspended projects and hold those responsible for these delays fully accountable under the law.

"The people are paying the price, bearing the burden of loan interest while remaining in a state of anticipation, enduring hardships without seeing any progress," the President was quoted as saying in the statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.