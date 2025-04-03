Tunisia: President of Republic Stresses Urgent Need to Expedite Completion of Several Projects

Tunis — President Kais Saied emphasised as he met Minister of Public Works and Housing Slah Zouari on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage Palace the urgent need to expedite the completion of several projects that had begun but were halted, despite their funding being allocated.

The President of the Republic personally reviewed a number of these projects, including, for example, the swimming pool project in the city of Kairouan, which he visited on the night of Eid al-Fitr, it was indicated in a Presidency statement.

He noted that the funds are available, legal procedures have been completed, and there is absolutely no justification for stopping these works.

The Head of State also addressed other major projects, issuing strict instructions to review all suspended projects and hold those responsible for these delays fully accountable under the law.

"The people are paying the price, bearing the burden of loan interest while remaining in a state of anticipation, enduring hardships without seeing any progress," the President was quoted as saying in the statement.